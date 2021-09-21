UrduPoint.com

Morocco Registers 693 New COVID-19 Cases

Morocco announced on Tuesday 693 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the North African country to 920,374

RABAT, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:Morocco announced on Tuesday 693 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the North African country to 920,374.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased by 3,335 to 885,490, the Moroccan Health Ministry said.

The death toll rose to 13,958 with 48 new fatalities, while 1,415 people were in intensive care units, it said.

The North African country announced on Monday that the current wave related to the Delta variant has been in a downward phase for the past five weeks.

After eight consecutive weeks of high transmission of SARS-CoV-2, Morocco moves this week to the moderate level of transmission, the coordinator of the Moroccan Center for Public Health Emergency Operations said.

Meanwhile, a total of 21,221,268 people have received their first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, while 17,590,697 have taken two doses.

