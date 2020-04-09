Morocco Registers 71 More COVID-19 Cases, Total Toll Now1,346 - Health Ministry

Morocco has registered 71 more coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total number of those infected to 1,346, with the death toll having increased by 3 to 96, Moroccan Health Ministry said on Thursday

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Morocco has registered 71 more coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total number of those infected to 1,346, with the death toll having increased by 3 to 96, Moroccan Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In addition, the total number of recoveries has reached 103.

The ministry also called on citizens to follow the precautionary health measures ordered by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On March 19, Morocco declared a state of emergency until April 20, shutting all places of public gathering and suspending air traffic with other countries.

So far, the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in North Africa are registered in Algeria (1,572) and Egypt (1,560), with 205 and 103 fatalities respectively. Meanwhile, Tunisia has confirmed 628 coronavirus cases, including 24 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.