Morocco registers 8,216 new COVID-19 cases

RABAT, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) --:Morocco announced on Saturday 8,216 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the North African country to 799,775.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased by 8,671 to 707,143.

The death toll rose to 11,587 with 115 new fatalities, while 2,406 people are in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, a total of 17,220,526 people have received their first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, while 12,810,014 have taken two doses.