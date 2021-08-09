Morocco registers 8,990 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco announced on Monday 8,990 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the North African country to 696,282

RABAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) --:Morocco announced on Monday 8,990 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the North African country to 696,282.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased by 6,959 to 612,390.

The death toll rose to 10,335 with 80 new fatalities, while 1,600 people were in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,065,672 people have received their first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, with 10,903,123 having received two doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine