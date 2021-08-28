UrduPoint.com

Morocco Reports 6,863 New COVID-19 Cases

Morocco reports 6,863 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco reported on Saturday 6,863 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 843,357

RABAT, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:Morocco reported on Saturday 6,863 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 843,357.

The death toll rose to 12,268 with 92 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 2,499 people are in intensive care units, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased by 9,188 to 766,456, the statement said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.5 percent while the recovery rate is 90.9 percent.

Meanwhile, 18,162,608 people have received so far the first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, and 14,274,441 people have received two doses.

