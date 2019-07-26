UrduPoint.com
Mortality Rate During Delivery Reduced: Dr Yasmin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:04 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that mortality rate during delivery has been reduced considerably in all government hospitals of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that mortality rate during delivery has been reduced considerably in all government hospitals of the province.

She was chairing a meeting at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday to review monthly progress of public sector hospitals under the health reforms roadmap.

Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf gave a detailed briefing to the minister regarding monthly progress of the government hospitals.

Dr Yasmin said that availability of medicines to patients in hospitals was quite satisfactory and cleanliness situation in hospitals had also been improved during the last one year. Doctors and paramedical staff were following the biometric attendance system, she said adding that special courses would be conducted for the lady health workers.

She said that chief excutive officers (CEOs) of every district would send review reports regarding the facilities being provided to patients in public sector hospitals on daily basis.

The minister warned that no leniency and negligence would be tolerated in ensuring mother and child healthcare. She said, "We are trying to abolish referral system from the government hospitals. The medical superintendent would review the medical facilities in paediatric ward, operation theatres, labour room, emergency, outdoor and other important sections on daily basis." Provision of the best healthcare facilities in rural and basic health centres were being ensured, she said, adding that the lady health workers were creating awareness among women of rural areas regarding prevention of diseases among children.

