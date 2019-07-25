UrduPoint.com
Mortality Rate During Delivery Reduced:Dr. Yasmeen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:38 PM

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Thursday chairing a meeting at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department reviewed monthly progress of public sector hospitals under health reforms roadmap

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Thursday chairing a meeting at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department reviewed monthly progress of public sector hospitals under health reforms roadmap.

Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Asim Altaf gave the detailed briefing to her regarding monthly progress report of public sector hospitals.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that mortality rate during delivery had been decreased in all government hospitals of Punjab. Availability of medicines to the patients in hospitals was quite satisfactory besides improvement in cleanliness condition in the hospitals, she added.

Doctors and paramedical staff were following the biometric attendance system, she said, adding that special courses would be conducted for lady health workers.

She further elaborated that CEOs of every district would send review report regarding the facilities being provided to the patients in public sector hospitals on daily basis.

Primary Health Services were being improved in government hospitals, no leniency and negligence would be tolerated in ensuring mother and child healthcare, she added.

The minister said, "We are trying to abolish referral system from government hospitals. MS will review the medical facilities in paediatric ward, operation theatres, labour room, emergency, outdoor and other important sections on daily basis." Provision of best healthcare facilities in rural and basic health centers were being ensured, she said, adding that lady health workers were creating awareness among the women of rural areas regarding prevention of diseases of children.

