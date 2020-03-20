(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow is arranging technical details of Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in a G20 summit on the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be held via a video conference, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Moscow is arranging technical details of Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in a G20 summit on the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be held via a video conference, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Indeed, there is such an initiative [to hold a G20 summit via a video link-up] from the G20 chairing country, which is Saudi Arabia. Indeed, all the technical details and [the summit's] agenda are being negotiated via diplomatic channels, meaning the organization of video communications � this will be the first such experience," Peskov said, adding that the summit would be dedicated to the issue of the coronavirus pandemic.