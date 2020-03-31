Moscow Authorities To Close Bookmakers Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:54 PM
The Russian authorities will close all bookmakers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a document signed by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday
"[The authorities order] the temporary suspension of ...
residents' visits to buildings, structures, premises, intended primarily for these events (services), including nightclubs and other similar facilities; cinemas; children's game rooms and entertainment centers; other entertainment and leisure facilities; bookmakers; and sweepstakes," the document read.
The authorities of the Moscow region have also advised its residents to not visit bookmakers or participate in sweepstakes.