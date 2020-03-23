Moscow 'Closure' Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Not Discussed - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The possibility to "close" Moscow to contain the spread of the coronavirus is not discussed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Russia has registered 438 COVID-19 cases.

"To no extent yet. This is not discussed. It has not been discussed, and it is not discussed now," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Moscow "closure" is becoming a "hot topic".