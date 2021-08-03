UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Sentences Lyubov Sobol To 1.5 Years Of Restricted Freedom In 'COVID-19 Case'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 02:57 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court told Sputnik that it sentenced Lyubov Sobol former layer of Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (labeled as a foreign agent and outlawed in Russia) to 1.5 years of restricted freedom for incitement to violate sanitary and epidemiological regulations.

"To find guilty of committing the crime ... and impose a sentence of restriction of liberty for one year and six months," the court told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Prosecutors initially asked the court to sentence Sobol to two years of restricted freedom: to ban her from leaving home from 22:00 to 6:00, from participating in public events and from traveling outside the municipality where she lives.

This is the first verdict announced in the case that was initiated following illegal rallies that were held in Moscow in winter. According to investigators, Sobol and other defendants in the case incited people, including those infected with the coronavirus, to come to rallies, thus creating a threat of a surge in incidence.

