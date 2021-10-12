Moscow Doubts Claims That Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula Will Be Taken Seriously

Russia does not think that the recent claims by The Sun tabloid that Moscow stole the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine formula will be taken seriously, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"You know, nothing actually surprises me anymore.

As for our British partners and most of our Western partners in general, I do not think that anyone will take these groundless accusations seriously," Lavrov told reporters.

"As for AstraZeneca, I have not heard them accusing us of stealing the formula. I remember that there were quite many cases when AstraZeneca produced negative side effects, thrombosis and so on. Not a single similar case has been registered with Sputnik V. I think all those interested are able to draw conclusions," Lavrov added.