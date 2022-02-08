UrduPoint.com

Moscow Hopes Sputnik V COVID Vaccine Production Will Start In Egypt In Spring - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Moscow Hopes Sputnik V COVID Vaccine Production Will Start in Egypt in Spring - Ambassador

Moscow hopes to the production of its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will start in Egypt this spring, Russian Ambassador in Cairo Georgy Borisenko said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that pilot batches are already being tested

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Moscow hopes to the production of its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will start in Egypt this spring, Russian Ambassador in Cairo Georgy Borisenko said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that pilot batches are already being tested.

Last April, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said that it signed an agreement with Minapharm, one of the leading Egyptian pharmaceutical companies, on the production of over 40 million Sputnik V doses per year.

"As of now, technology transfer is almost completed, and Minapharm is already making trial batches of the vaccine, which are then carefully tested at the Russian Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology. We hope to start regular production in the spring," Borisenko said.

First of all, Minapharm intends to meet the needs of the local market, and then, it can arrange deliveries to other African states that are also waiting for the Russian vaccine, the ambassador added.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Egypt Cairo April Market All Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 37 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 37 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

9 minutes ago
 Russia Sees No Point in Reacting to US Ideas About ..

Russia Sees No Point in Reacting to US Ideas About Sanctions - Senior Diplomat

4 minutes ago
 Services' exports increase by 20.24 percent in 1st ..

Services' exports increase by 20.24 percent in 1st half

4 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah says FIA making false allegations agai ..

Hareem Shah says FIA making false allegations against her husband to take reveng ..

16 minutes ago
 Govt not afraid of opposition's quick march, PTI S ..

Govt not afraid of opposition's quick march, PTI Senator Waleed Iqbal

11 minutes ago
 Robber killed in encounter, four accomplices held

Robber killed in encounter, four accomplices held

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>