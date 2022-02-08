Moscow Hopes Sputnik V COVID Vaccine Production Will Start in Egypt in Spring - Ambassador

Moscow hopes to the production of its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will start in Egypt this spring, Russian Ambassador in Cairo Georgy Borisenko said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that pilot batches are already being tested

Last April, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said that it signed an agreement with Minapharm, one of the leading Egyptian pharmaceutical companies, on the production of over 40 million Sputnik V doses per year.

"As of now, technology transfer is almost completed, and Minapharm is already making trial batches of the vaccine, which are then carefully tested at the Russian Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology. We hope to start regular production in the spring," Borisenko said.

First of all, Minapharm intends to meet the needs of the local market, and then, it can arrange deliveries to other African states that are also waiting for the Russian vaccine, the ambassador added.