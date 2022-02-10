Moscow Invited France to Mutually Recognize COVID Vaccines, But to No Avail - Ambassador

Moscow has repeatedly invited Paris to mutually recognize COVID-19 vaccines, but to no avail, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said in an interview with Sputnik

"Throughout this time, we have been inviting our French colleagues to do a simple thing that works with other countries as well � the mutual recognition of vaccinations, and then, this would ease the problem," Meshkov said.

However, no agreement on the mutual recognition of vaccines between the countries was reached, he noted.

"There is an impression that they do not want to hear us because these proposals were put forward at almost all levels," Meshkov added.