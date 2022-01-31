Moscow Launches Free COVID-19 Vaccination for Adolescents With Sputnik M Vaccine

Moscow has started the free and voluntary vaccination of teenagers aged from 12 to 17 against COVID-19 with the Sputnik M vaccine, the Russian capital's social welfare authorities said on Monday

"The free voluntary vaccination of teenagers has started in Moscow.

Everyone aged 12 to 17 can get vaccinated with Sputnik M in 13 vaccination centers at the city's child hospitals," the statement read.

Developed by Russia's Gamaleya research center, Sputnik M is a two-shot COVID-19 vaccine with a lesser dosage compared to Sputnik V, which is used for adults. It was registered in November.