Moscow May Start Vaccinating Migrants Against COVID-19 With Sputnik Light Vaccine in July

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow may start vaccinating migrants against the coronavirus with the Sputnik Light single-component vaccine early next month, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Moscow may start vaccinating migrants against the coronavirus with the Sputnik Light single-component vaccine early next month, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Friday.

"Last year, it was decided to prioritize vaccination of our citizens.

All limitations are related exclusively to this decision. Now we have launched production of Sputnik Light, which is in fact the first component of the classic Sputnik [V]. We will most likely have an authorization to use it for vaccination of migrants. According to our estimates, this will happen early in July or even earlier," Sobyanin said in a statement.