UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow May Start Vaccinating Migrants Against COVID-19 With Sputnik Light Vaccine In July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:23 PM

Moscow May Start Vaccinating Migrants Against COVID-19 With Sputnik Light Vaccine in July

Moscow may start vaccinating migrants against the coronavirus with the Sputnik Light single-component vaccine early next month, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Moscow may start vaccinating migrants against the coronavirus with the Sputnik Light single-component vaccine early next month, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Friday.

"Last year, it was decided to prioritize vaccination of our citizens.

All limitations are related exclusively to this decision. Now we have launched production of Sputnik Light, which is in fact the first component of the classic Sputnik [V]. We will most likely have an authorization to use it for vaccination of migrants. According to our estimates, this will happen early in July or even earlier," Sobyanin said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow May July All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vivo Introduces Amazing Offers for Daraz Mobile We ..

16 seconds ago

‘We’ll not let you pass this new law,’ says ..

3 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Hoping for Tangible Progress Ahead of 202 ..

3 minutes ago

880KM new roads in merged areas constructed

3 minutes ago

Livestock dept distributes 100 poultry units

3 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Says Experiment on COVID-Free Zones i ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.