Moscow Mayor Orders Suspension of Restaurants Operation From March 28 - April 5

Moscow's restaurants, cafes, canteens and lunchrooms will suspend operation between March 28 and April 5, the week when all Russians will be given a paid leave to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, under Mayor Sergei Sobyanin's decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Moscow's restaurants, cafes, canteens and lunchrooms will suspend operation between March 28 and April 5, the week when all Russians will be given a paid leave to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, under Mayor Sergei Sobyanin's decree.

"To temporarily suspend ... from March 28 to April 5 the work of restaurants, cafes, canteens, lunchrooms, bars, snack bars and other public catering enterprises, except for provision of take-away services without clients' visits, and delivery services, the decree read.

Apart from that, all the shops, except pharmacies and those selling essential goods, will suspend operation during this period of time.

Sobyanin has also called on Moscow residents to abstain from visiting religious facilities, and ordered a ban on visits to some of Moscow's parks, including Tsaritsyno palace museum, Zaryadye landscape urban park and Gorky Park.

Employers are now obligated to measure staffers temperature and put on suspension those with high temperature.