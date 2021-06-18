Moscow Mayor Says COVID-19 Herd Immunity Totals 60% or 25% Depending on Calculation Method

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Population immunity totaled 60 percent in Moscow, which should be enough to stop the spreading of the coronavirus, but it only reaches 25 percent if exclusively people with high antibody titers are taken into account, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Population immunity totaled 60 percent in Moscow, which should be enough to stop the spreading of the coronavirus, but it only reaches 25 percent if exclusively people with high antibody titers are taken into account, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"Herd immunity totaled ... 60 percent. This includes those who recovered ...

and those who were vaccinated, there are already 1.5 million of them. The 60 percent level was supposed to [be sufficient to] stop the epidemic or at least slow it down. Now we can calculate the population immunity in an other way, and it amounts already to 25 percent instead of 60 percent, as a person needs high immunity to resist the coronavirus. So, we take into account only those with really high antibody titters," Sobyanin told Russia-1 broadcaster.