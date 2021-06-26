Moscow Mayor Says Delta COVID-19 Strain Transmits Incomparably Faster

The new Delta coronavirus strain, which originated in India, is unmatched among other variants in terms of contagiousness as it develops inside a human body in a matter of days, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said

"The new strain is completely different. While in the past the incubation period could last about two weeks � during which a person fell ill, stayed home, monitored the oxygen saturation, and only after that [their] body temperature rose slowly and the illness started to develop � today this happens in a matter of days, up to five days," Sobyanin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The mayor said that the Delta variant accounted for a lion portion of the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases in Moscow.

"We defeated the 'Wuhan' coronavirus strain; almost nobody is ill with it, 5% at maximum. If there had been no new mutation, we would have exited the pandemic by now and the infection rate would have fallen to zero," Sobyanin said.

The mayor stressed that fast and inclusive vaccination is the only available means to conquer the disease.