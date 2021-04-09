UrduPoint.com
Moscow on Sputnik V Supply to Slovakia: We Did Our Best to Maintain Civilized Cooperation

Commenting on the situation enfolding in Slovakia around Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow had done everything possible to maintain civilized and equitable cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Commenting on the situation enfolding in Slovakia around Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow had done everything possible to maintain civilized and equitable cooperation.

On Thursday, the Slovak State Institute of Drug Control claimed that Sputnik V producers had failed to provide evidence to substantiate vaccine safety and effectiveness. The Russian Direct Investment Fund slammed the Slovak government for testing the vaccine in a laboratory that is not officially certified by the European Union.

It also accused the drug regulator of being engaged in a disinformation campaign against the Russian vaccine.

"The Russian side did everything it should, assuming that the Slovak government aims at protecting the population and overcoming the consequences of the pandemic. We did everything possible for a civilized, normal, mutually beneficial and equitable cooperation," Zakharova said at a briefing.

