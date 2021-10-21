Moscow orders closure of non-essential services over virus

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 03:37 PM

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Thursday ordered the closure of all non-essential services in the Russian capital between October 28 and November 7 to curb the spread of Covid infections as virus deaths soared

"During this period the work of all (these) organisations on the territory of the city of Moscow must stop," Sobyanin said in a statement as Russia reported a record 1,036 deaths in a single day on Thursday.

A day earlier, President Vladimir Putin announced a week-long nationwide paid holiday starting October 30 to curb infections.

Sobyanin said all non-essential retail and venues of sport and entertainment must close. Shops selling food, medicine and other essential products will remain open.

Restaurants and cafes will be able to sell take-away food, the statement read.

Mass events will be banned and schools will be closed, with the days off coinciding with national school holidays.

The mayor said the measures were necessary because the "situation in Moscow is continuing to develop according to the worst case scenario." Earlier this week Sobyanin had told unvaccinated over-60s in Moscow to work from home and extended mandatory vaccinations for service workers starting from next Monday.

Russia is Europe's worst affected country by the pandemic, and is struggling to contain a deadly wave amid meagre vaccination rates.

Only 35 percent of the population are fully vaccinated, despite the homegrown Sputnik V vaccine being widely available and multiple pleas from the Kremlin.

