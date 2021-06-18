Moscow records 9,056 new Covid cases, a pandemic high

Russia's capital Moscow on Friday registered 9,056 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, a record since the start of the pandemic, according to government statistics

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia's capital Moscow on Friday registered 9,056 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, a record since the start of the pandemic, according to government statistics.

Country-wide, 17,262 new cases were recorded, the highest number since February 1, with 453 deaths, according to government statistics published on the stopcoronavirus.rf website.

There were 78 new deaths in Moscow.