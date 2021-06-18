UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Records 9,056 New Covid Cases, A Pandemic High

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:52 PM

Moscow records 9,056 new Covid cases, a pandemic high

Russia's capital Moscow on Friday registered 9,056 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, a record since the start of the pandemic, according to government statistics

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia's capital Moscow on Friday registered 9,056 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, a record since the start of the pandemic, according to government statistics.

Country-wide, 17,262 new cases were recorded, the highest number since February 1, with 453 deaths, according to government statistics published on the stopcoronavirus.rf website.

There were 78 new deaths in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow February Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi advises Azam Khan to show his real t ..

12 minutes ago

London's Notting Hill Carnival scrapped again due ..

4 minutes ago

China's fiscal revenue up 24.2 pct in first five m ..

4 minutes ago

U.S.-China trade imbalance is improving

4 minutes ago

EU inflation up to 2.3 pct in May

4 minutes ago

Mongolia reports 2,746 new COVID-19 cases, total a ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.