Moscow Records 9,056 New Covid Cases, A Pandemic High
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:52 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia's capital Moscow on Friday registered 9,056 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, a record since the start of the pandemic, according to government statistics.
Country-wide, 17,262 new cases were recorded, the highest number since February 1, with 453 deaths, according to government statistics published on the stopcoronavirus.rf website.
There were 78 new deaths in Moscow.