Moscow Region Orders Mandatory Vaccination For Service Sector Workers

Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:05 PM

The Moscow region is making vaccination against the coronavirus mandatory for those employed in the service sector, the regional Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The Moscow region is making vaccination against the coronavirus mandatory for those employed in the service sector, the regional Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The chief sanitary doctor for the Moscow region, Olga Mikailova, signed decree �� 6 ... The document concerns compulsory vaccination for certain categories of citizens whose work is related to the service sector and constant contact with people. These are employees in trade, public catering, delivery, beauty salons, transport, fitness clubs, state services centers, and others," the statement said.

Employers are required to organize vaccination of their staff with the first component (or a single-component vaccination) by November 10. At least 80% of employees are to receive a second shot by December 10.

The region has registered 12,041 cases between October 4-10, which is a 20% increase compared to the previous week. There are about 360 vaccination sites in the region, including hospitals, shopping centers, and state services centers.

The capital of Moscow is also witnessing a surge in cases, with 4,699 infections recorded on Tuesday, down from 5,002 the day before.

In total, the country has registered 28,190 daily cases and deaths.

"The hospital in Kommunarka (the main COVID-19 hospital) is rapidly filling up with patients, a difficult situation is observed in intensive care units, there is a large number of patients. It was obvious the coronavirus situation would worsen with the beginning of the school year, the end of the vacation period and with a seasonal rise in infectious diseases," chief physician Denis Protsenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Not enough people have been vaccinated, with early diagnosis being the only way to break viral transmission, the doctor went on.

"I believe that the Moscow city government is going the right and the only possible way by rolling out free rapid testing. It is especially important to conduct testing in schools, because children often have mild cases and no symptoms, but they can easily infect their parents or grandparents, who have the highest mortality rates," Protsenko said.

Early detection helps timely treatment and saves hundreds of lives.

