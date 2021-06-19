Moscow sets new pandemic high for Covid cases second day running: govt

Russia's capital Moscow on Saturday registered 9,120 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, a second consecutive new daily record, according to government figures

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia's capital Moscow on Saturday registered 9,120 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, a second consecutive new daily record, according to government figures.

The record topped Friday's total of 9,056 new infections, according to statistics published on the stopcoronavirus.rf website. Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said the city's surging outbreak is due to the Delta variant first identified in India.