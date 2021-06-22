Moscow to Additionally Allocate About $150Mln to Combat Spread of COVID-19 - City Hall

Moscow will additionally allocate around 11 billion rubles ($150 million) to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Moscow government said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Moscow will additionally allocate around 11 billion rubles ($150 million) to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Moscow government said on Tuesday.

"In connection with the deterioration of the sanitary and epidemiological situation, the Moscow government will additionally allocate about 11 billion rubles to combat the spread of the new coronavirus infection.

The decree on this issue was signed by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin," the city authorities said in a statement.