Moscow to Get Small Batches of Coronavirus Vaccine in Near Future - Deputy Mayor

Small batches of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 will be delivered to Moscow soon, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Small batches of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 will be delivered to Moscow soon, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said on Monday.

"The vaccine against coronavirus has been officially registered and in the near future it will go into circulation in small batches in accordance with the distribution of the Ministry of Health.

Some part will be delivered to Moscow," Rakova said at a press conference.

The world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V, was registered in Russia on August 11. Though some Western countries expressed reservations about the vaccine's safety, as it has yet to pass phase 3 of clinical trials, the Russian Health Ministry has said that Sputnik V underwent all the necessary checks and was proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.