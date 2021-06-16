UrduPoint.com
Moscow's Consumers Rights Watchdog Instructs Organizations To Vaccinate 60% Of Employees

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:44 PM

The head of Moscow's consumer's rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Elena Andreeva, on Wednesday instructed organizations to fully vaccinate 60 percent of employees by August 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The head of Moscow's consumer's rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Elena Andreeva, on Wednesday instructed organizations to fully vaccinate 60 percent of employees by August 15.

Employees of trade, services, catering, transport, healthcare, housing and communal services, as well as of education and culture fields are subject to compulsory vaccination, according to the corresponding decree is published on the department's website.

"I am instructing the heads of organizations, individual entrepreneurs operating in the territory of the city of Moscow ... by 15.07.2021, organize preventive vaccinations with the first component or single-component vaccine and by 15.08.2021 - the second component of the vaccine against the new coronavirus infection that has passed the state registration in Russia, [vaccinate] at least 60% of the total number of employees, employees," the decree read.

