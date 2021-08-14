UrduPoint.com

Most Italian Regions Show Moderate COVID-19 Risk

Most Italian regions showed data consistent with a moderate pandemic risk while three regions have the most probability of moving to a higher risk level, the National Health Institute (ISS) said on Saturday

Eighteen of 21 regions and autonomous provinces were classified at moderate risk in the latest monitoring report issued by the ISS and the Health Ministry.

Only the central Lazio region, and northeast autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano were assessed as at low risk.

The incidence of new infections on the overall population slightly grew to 73 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the week Aug. 2-8, compared to 68 cases per 100,000 in the previous week, the report also showed.

However, some regions registered an incidence rate much above the national average, especially Sardinia (141.8 cases per 100,000), central Tuscany (129.9), and southern Sicily (127.2).

According to the country's parameters, the incidence rate is consistent with a low-risk scenario when it stays below the threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

While still classifying them as at moderate risk in the report, the ISS specified Tuscany, Sicily, and Apulia were the regions with the most probability of moving to a higher level of risk.

In the report, the ISS confirmed the Delta virus variant was widely prevalent in the country.

