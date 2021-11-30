Most new locally transmitted COVID cases in China reported in border, port cities: official

Most of the new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in China in November were reported in border and port cities, said a Chinese health official Tuesday

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Most of the new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in China in November were reported in border and port cities, said a Chinese health official Tuesday.

China will stick to its epidemic prevention and control policy, which aims to guard against imported cases and prevent a resurgence of the outbreak at home, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission at a press conference.

He added that it is to minimize the epidemic's impact on the economy and the society.

Mi also noted that the country will accelerate the vaccination of elderly citizens and minors aged 3 to 17.