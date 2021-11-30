UrduPoint.com

Most New Locally Transmitted COVID Cases In China Reported In Border, Port Cities: Official

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 04:17 PM

Most new locally transmitted COVID cases in China reported in border, port cities: official

Most of the new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in China in November were reported in border and port cities, said a Chinese health official Tuesday

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Most of the new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in China in November were reported in border and port cities, said a Chinese health official Tuesday.

China will stick to its epidemic prevention and control policy, which aims to guard against imported cases and prevent a resurgence of the outbreak at home, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission at a press conference.

He added that it is to minimize the epidemic's impact on the economy and the society.

Mi also noted that the country will accelerate the vaccination of elderly citizens and minors aged 3 to 17.

Related Topics

China November Border

Recent Stories

Govt needs not to curtail imports if exports risin ..

Govt needs not to curtail imports if exports rising: Report

3 minutes ago
 China firmly rejects fake news smearing CPEC build ..

China firmly rejects fake news smearing CPEC building, China-Pakistan relations

3 minutes ago
 Any Russian 'aggression' against Ukraine would dra ..

Any Russian 'aggression' against Ukraine would draw 'serious' response: US

3 minutes ago
 Mongolia reports 393 new COVID-19 infections, 8 mo ..

Mongolia reports 393 new COVID-19 infections, 8 more deaths

3 minutes ago
 Omicron found in Netherlands earlier than thought: ..

Omicron found in Netherlands earlier than thought: health authority

10 minutes ago
 Did vaccine inequality lead to the Omicron variant ..

Did vaccine inequality lead to the Omicron variant?

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.