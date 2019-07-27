UrduPoint.com
Motorcycle Keys Distributed Among 25 Health Workers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 10:25 PM

On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Maria Mumtaz handed over keys of motorcycles to 25 members of vaccination staff in a special ceremony held here at CEO Health office on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Maria Mumtaz handed over keys of motorcycles to 25 members of vaccination staff in a special ceremony held here at CEO Health office on Saturday.

The motorbikes were provided to the field health staff under the provincial government's program to provide better health facilities to masses at their doorsteps. The keys distribution ceremony was held under the patronage og Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Ch and was attended by officials of Punjab Health Department.

