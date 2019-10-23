MPA asks municipal authorities to conduct anti mosquito spray in city Hyderabad

Pakistan People's Party leader and Sindh Assembly Member Abdul Jabbar Khan Wednesday demanded for conducting anti mosquito spray in the city so that threats of dengue fever and malaria could be averted

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan People's Party leader and Sindh Assembly Member Abdul Jabbar Khan Wednesday demanded for conducting anti mosquito spray in the city so that threats of dengue fever and malaria could be averted.

In a statement issued here, Abdul Jabbar Khan said Dengue threat was looming in city due to lack of cleanliness in residential areas of Hyderabad and adjoining towns.

He said the HMC had failed to take steps for improving sanitation and drainage system in the city due to which citizens were being affected in mosquito borne diseases such as dengue fever.

He demanded of the provincial government and Municipal Authorities to take emergency measures to counter dengue and malaria in the city.

Abdul Jabbar Khan demanded of the municipal authorities to launch an anti mosquito spray campaign in the city to avert dengue and malaria threats.

He suggested the health authorities to set up separate wards for dengue and malaria affected patients so that they could be treated in an efficient manner.