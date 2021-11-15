UrduPoint.com

MPA Basri Leads Awareness Walk On Hepatitis

Mon 15th November 2021 | 02:49 PM

MPA Basri leads awareness walk on hepatitis

MPA and Chairperson Health Committee Rabia Basri on Monday led a walk on World Hepatitis Day here at Bagh e Naran to create awareness among people regarding deadly disease

The participants of the walk included Dr Khalid Usman, a medical team, students and locals. They displayed placards inscribed with effects of hepatitis on human health, its causes and cure methods.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Rabia Basri said Pakistan was on the fifth number with regard to prevalence of hepatitis and there was a need of adopting drastic measures to contain its further spread.

She said the government was providing free of charge medicines and insulin to the hepatitis patients for the last two years.

She said the government was providing every possible assistance to the hepatitis patients adding that they had to take care of diet to maintain sugar level.

She said track-walk on a daily basis was also much necessary to remain healthy and avoid ailment of hepatitis.

Basri said every fourth Pakistani was a patient of hepatitis and the number of its patients around the world was over 500 million.

However, she added the cogent efforts of the government and such awareness programs were proving helpful in containing further spread of this disease in Pakistan.

