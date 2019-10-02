UrduPoint.com
MS Civil Hospital Refers Matter Of Negligence During Surgery To VC LUMHS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:16 PM

MS civil hospital refers matter of negligence during surgery to VC LUMHS

The spokesman of civil hospital Hyderabad Wednesday, informed that medical superintendent of the hospital has written letter to the Vice Chancellor LUMHS for taking action against the professor who left scissors in stomach during a surgery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The spokesman of civil hospital Hyderabad Wednesday, informed that medical superintendent of the hospital has written letter to the Vice Chancellor LUMHS for taking action against the professor who left scissors in stomach during a surgery.

He, in a statement, refuted the allegations leveled against hospital management by an individual and said an operation of a patient had been conducted by a professor some time ago in which scissor had been left inside the stomach of the patient.

The spokesman said, the MS had sent a letter to the Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro for conducting an inquiry about the matter and worthy VC had constituted an inquiry committee in this regard.

He said a professor who had conducted above mentioned operation was not an employee of the hospital as all Professors and Assistant Professors were working under control of the Vice Chancellor and he (VC) was the authority to take any action against them.

The spokesman said civil hospital Hyderabad /Jamshoro was providing medical and treatment facilities to the patients belonging to 15 districts of Sindh including Hyderabad and Jamshoro.In civil hospital several operations were being conducted on daily basis with the help of state of the art machinery and surgical equipment, the spokesman said.

