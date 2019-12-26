UrduPoint.com
MS Forms Monitoring Teams To Improve Liaquat University Hospital's Performance

Thu 26th December 2019 | 09:53 PM

MS forms monitoring teams to improve Liaquat University Hospital's performance

The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr. Mubeen Ahmed Memon constituted monitoring teams with task of improving performance of different sections including maintaining duty records of doctors, paramedical staff and nurses of the hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr. Mubeen Ahmed Memon constituted monitoring teams with task of improving performance of different sections including maintaining duty records of doctors, paramedical staff and nurses of the hospital.

According to hospital spokesman, the MS disallowed any compromise on negligence from doctors, paramedical staff and nurses of the hospital and asked the monitoring teams to personally visit the wards and outdoor patients department to monitor the performance and attendance of the staff and submit report so that prompt action could be initiated against those who found guilty.

He also directed for providing due care with required medicines and assistance to the patients of the 15 districts who were availing medical facilities from the hospitals.

The Sindh government was upgrading the hospital with provision of state of the art medical equipment, machinery for radiology and pathology laboratories as well as operation theaters, he said and added that it was, now, the responsibility of the doctors, paramedical staff and nurses to facilitate the patients.The monitoring teams were also tasked to find the issues being faced by the doctors, paramedical staff and nurses so that the same could be resolved at the earliest.

