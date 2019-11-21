UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MTI Act To Be Proved Game Changer: Dr Yasmin

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:46 PM

MTI Act to be proved game changer: Dr Yasmin

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday delivereing lecture to the senior officers at NIPA said that MTI Act to be proved a game changer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday delivereing lecture to the senior officers at NIPA said that MTI Act to be proved a game changer.

She informed the senior officers regarding targets set by the government in the health sector, its challenges and their solutions in detail.

She said the government had allocated maximum budget in the health sector. Measures would have to be taken on an emergent basis for improving the situation, she added.

She said that only a healthy mother could lay the foundation of a healthy society.

The minister said that relief could be provided to the people by adopting modern healthcare treatment techniques, adding, necessary measures were being taken for ensuring the health of mother and child.

She said, "We will have to achieve sustainable development targets at every cost. Public sector hospitals are being upgraded first time in Punjab." Yasmin Rashid further maintained that from December school health and nutrition programme was being launched. An effective campaign would be run in public schools to create awareness regarding the growth of children, she added.

She said the government was providing all-out medical facilities to the thalassemia affected children in public sector hospitals of the province.

She said that measures were being taken for coping with epidemic diseases and added instructions had been issued to Punjab healthcare commission for ensuring the success of patient safety programme.

Yasmin Rashid said there was a shortage of doctors in public sector hospitals which was being overcome. Targets of Punjab health sector strategy 2019 would be achieved, she added.

The minister said that health sector was intentionally neglected by the former rulers.

and added salaries of doctors had substantially been increased.

Dr Yasmin said that Sehat Insaf Cards were being distributed among the destitute in 36 districts of the province, adding that number of beds had also been increased in public sector hospitals. Task had been given to Punjab healthcare commission to monitor the rates of tests, medicines and other services in the private sector hospitals of the province, she added.

She said that universal health coverage was also important.

Punjab health department was ensuring to provide quality healthcare facilities to the patients in public sector hospitals, she concluded.

Related Topics

Shortage Punjab Budget Rashid December 2019 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed continues accepting condolences ..

6 minutes ago

Dr.Yasmin reviews upgradation of city hospitals

5 minutes ago

Punjab Assembly approves three bills of Labour & H ..

5 minutes ago

Ansar Nazir promoted as Chief Protocol Officer of ..

5 minutes ago

Man dies, three injure in Quetta clash

5 minutes ago

Commissioner Makran to establish an Emergency Cell ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.