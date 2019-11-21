MTI Act to be proved game changer: Dr Yasmin

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday delivereing lecture to the senior officers at NIPA said that MTI Act to be proved a game changer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday delivereing lecture to the senior officers at NIPA said that MTI Act to be proved a game changer.

She informed the senior officers regarding targets set by the government in the health sector, its challenges and their solutions in detail.

She said the government had allocated maximum budget in the health sector. Measures would have to be taken on an emergent basis for improving the situation, she added.

She said that only a healthy mother could lay the foundation of a healthy society.

The minister said that relief could be provided to the people by adopting modern healthcare treatment techniques, adding, necessary measures were being taken for ensuring the health of mother and child.

She said, "We will have to achieve sustainable development targets at every cost. Public sector hospitals are being upgraded first time in Punjab." Yasmin Rashid further maintained that from December school health and nutrition programme was being launched. An effective campaign would be run in public schools to create awareness regarding the growth of children, she added.

She said the government was providing all-out medical facilities to the thalassemia affected children in public sector hospitals of the province.

She said that measures were being taken for coping with epidemic diseases and added instructions had been issued to Punjab healthcare commission for ensuring the success of patient safety programme.

Yasmin Rashid said there was a shortage of doctors in public sector hospitals which was being overcome. Targets of Punjab health sector strategy 2019 would be achieved, she added.

The minister said that health sector was intentionally neglected by the former rulers.

and added salaries of doctors had substantially been increased.

Dr Yasmin said that Sehat Insaf Cards were being distributed among the destitute in 36 districts of the province, adding that number of beds had also been increased in public sector hospitals. Task had been given to Punjab healthcare commission to monitor the rates of tests, medicines and other services in the private sector hospitals of the province, she added.

She said that universal health coverage was also important.

Punjab health department was ensuring to provide quality healthcare facilities to the patients in public sector hospitals, she concluded.