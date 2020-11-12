UrduPoint.com
MTI-KTH Official Succumbs To COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 04:31 PM

An official of MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Thursday succumbed to COVID-19 infection after one month of ailment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :An official of MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Thursday succumbed to COVID-19 infection after one month of ailment.

According to KTH spokesman, the 53-year Ardali (hospital attendant) was infected by coronavirus on October 14 and shifted to hospital on October 16, adding that despite a month long ailment the official got COVID fibrosis, lungs pneumonia.

He has served the institution for 23 years. He was extremely humble, hardworking and innocent person. The officials of KTH prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

