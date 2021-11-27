MTI tribunal suspends termination of ATH Abbottabad doctors after written assurance

The KP Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Tribunal Saturday deferred the suspension of the doctors by Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) administration and adjourned hearing till 6th December

On the petition of Assistant professor's of ATH Abbottabad MTI tribunal suspended the termination by the hospital administration on the written assurance of the doctors that they would start institution-based private practice inside the hospital in the evening.

Doctors also demanded from the ATH administration and board of governors for the provision of facilities according to the MTI act. On the other side, people have also demanded to decrease the specialist's fee which has been decided 1300 rupees while in the private clinics they were charging a1000 rupees fee.

Earlier, during the second week of November ATH administration served notices to the doctors that following the MTI act abandon their private clinics and start practicing inside the ATH premises in the evening.

After passing the deadline on 22 November the administration served final notice to the doctors that if they would not start evening practice within three days in the hospital then they would be considered as suspended. 13 senior doctors of ATH rather than following the directives took stay order from MTI tribunal.