Mu variant of COVID-19 spreads to 49 U.S. states: media

NEW DELHI, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) --:The Mu variant of COVID-19, first detected in Colombia, has spread to 49 U.S. states, India's Wion news channel reported.

Nebraska is the only U.S. state which hasn't detected it so far, said the report on Tuesday.

The new virus variant is reportedly more transmissible than the Delta variant, which has currently ravaged several parts of the world, said the report.

"The Mu variant has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape," the World Health Organization (WHO) was quoted by the report as saying.

In the United States, California has reported the highest number of cases of the Mu variant with 384 cases, according to the report.

The United States reportedly witnessed a peak of the Mu variant cases in mid-July, said the news channel.