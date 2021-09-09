UrduPoint.com

Mu Variant Of COVID-19 Spreads To 49 U.S. States: Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 02:12 PM

Mu variant of COVID-19 spreads to 49 U.S. states: media

The Mu variant of COVID-19, first detected in Colombia, has spread to 49 U.S. states, India's Wion news channel reported

NEW DELHI, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) --:The Mu variant of COVID-19, first detected in Colombia, has spread to 49 U.S. states, India's Wion news channel reported.

Nebraska is the only U.S. state which hasn't detected it so far, said the report on Tuesday.

The new virus variant is reportedly more transmissible than the Delta variant, which has currently ravaged several parts of the world, said the report.

"The Mu variant has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape," the World Health Organization (WHO) was quoted by the report as saying.

In the United States, California has reported the highest number of cases of the Mu variant with 384 cases, according to the report.

The United States reportedly witnessed a peak of the Mu variant cases in mid-July, said the news channel.

Related Topics

India World United States Colombia

Recent Stories

Taliban allow 200 American, other official to leav ..

Taliban allow 200 American, other official to leave Afghanistan

32 minutes ago
 Russia Records 18,380 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 18,380 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

1 minute ago
 Top Australian scientists to tackle drought under ..

Top Australian scientists to tackle drought under new missions

1 minute ago
 Hong Kong shares plunge as tech firms are hammered ..

Hong Kong shares plunge as tech firms are hammered

1 minute ago
 Asian markets hit by recovery worries as tech hamm ..

Asian markets hit by recovery worries as tech hammers Hong Kong

1 minute ago
 Int'l Democracy Day to be observed on Sep 15

Int'l Democracy Day to be observed on Sep 15

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.