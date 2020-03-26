UrduPoint.com
Multan Declared Clean Of Domestic Corona Patient

Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:28 PM

Multan declared clean of domestic corona patient

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq said there was no domestic case of coronavirus surfaced any part of the city.

In a statement issued here Thursday, he said isolation wards were built across the division. He said tele-medicine service was started at Nishtar hospital.

Sewer connection of quarantine center was cut with rest of the city and its waste being dumped scientifically daily basis.

He said corona pandemic had emerged first time ever in history and we should learn from developed countries where the pandemic spread drastically.

He said crackdown against profiteers and hoarders was continued in full swing, also flour sale points were set up across the division.

Ration points were established at different parts of the city to facilitate people living on daily wages income, he concluded.

