Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, Doctors Suspended Over Spread Of HIV Aids Among Dialysis Patients
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 23, 2024 | 01:47 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visits hospital, takes action and seeks report from secretary health
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken decisive action in response to criminal negligence at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, where HIV spread among dialysis patients.
The CM suspended the hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS), along with several doctors and the head nurse, and instructed the Secretary of Health to submit a detailed report.
Those suspended include Dr. Muhammad Kazim, Medical Superintendent of Nishtar Hospital, Dr. Ghulam Abbas, Dr. Poonam Khalid, Dr. Muhammad Qadeer, Dr. Maliha Johar, Dr. Muhammad Alamgir and Head Nurse Naheed Parveen
CM Maryam Nawaz personally visited Nishtar Hospital to investigate the incident and reviewed the stance of the Vice Chancellor, Principal, Head of Department, Assistant Professor, and Head of the AIDS Control Program.
Findings of inquiry report
The report revealed violations of mandatory SOPs for quarterly HIV and Hepatitis tests. HIV tests were conducted through private laboratories, bypassing protocols. Despite confirmed HIV cases, ward doctors and staff attempted to conceal the incident.
It was further disclosed that disposable dialysis kits and machines were reused for multiple patients.
The senior doctors, including the Head of Department, failed to visit the ward for weeks.
CM Maryam’s direction to secretary health
CM Maryam Nawaz directed the Secretary of Health to take strict action against responsible officials under the *PEEDA Act*. She also ordered doctors to compensate patients affected by HIV.
“The spread of HIV through such incidents demonstrates criminal negligence,” she said, adding, “Despite dedicating all resources to healthcare, the results are unsatisfactory. It is unacceptable for patients to contract HIV from public hospitals.”
The Chief Minister highlighted that the reuse of syringes is one of the Primary causes of HIV spread and instructed that salaries of sanitation workers be ensured following their complaints.
Protests by hospital staff
Meanwhile, the doctors and paramedical staff at Nishtar Hospital protested the suspension of the MS and five other staff members. They chanted slogans against the government and police.
