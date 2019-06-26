UrduPoint.com
'Multan Ranked Fourth In Medicines Supply To Health Units'

Wed 26th June 2019

'Multan ranked fourth in medicines supply to health units'

The Chief Minister Health Reforms Roadmap Programme for secondary healthcare has proved to be one of the most effective initiative to faciliate people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ):The Chief Minister Health Reforms Roadmap Programme for secondary healthcare has proved to be one of the most effective initiative to faciliate people.

CEO Health Dr Munawar Abbas, talking to APP, said on Wednesday that total drugs supply to the DHQ, THQ and basic health units through the local health department was 98 per cent in the last month.

The Chief Minister Health Reforms Roadmap Program had ranked Multan number four among thirty six districts of the province for assuring smooth supply of drugs to all health units under its jurisdiction, he added.

