Multan to intensify dengue drive equally along with corona measures

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration decided to expedite dengue drive following rapid weather changing after top district officer expressed dissatisfaction over health department's performance as the later had failed to chalk out exclusive measures to contain larva breeding.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak, while presiding over a special meeting called over to review 'dengue situation' here Wednesday took exception over health department's role as 'it is neglecting dengue breeding in the veil of corona pandemic'. He said it couldn't hold proper surveillance of about 2800 hotspots of the larva being detected different parts of the district in the past.

Corona pandemic doesn't mean to overlook dengue or spreading other diseases across the municipality, DC said. He issued order that outdoor activities should be sped up to contain emerging dengue, polio viruses etc. He asked for completing surveillance of all said hotspots within three days.

Health department spokesman Dr Attaullah said during holding briefing in the meeting that lockdown had caused big restriction to initiate indoor dengue drive. He informed that over 183 dengue-suspected cases were brought to be registered in different hospitals from March 15 until now, with all of them confirmed negative in laboratory tests.