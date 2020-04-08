UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan To Intensify Dengue Drive Equally Along With Corona Measures

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Multan to intensify dengue drive equally along with corona measures

District administration decided to expedite dengue drive following rapid weather changing after top district officer expressed dissatisfaction over health department's performance as the later had failed to chalk out exclusive measures to contain larva breeding

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration decided to expedite dengue drive following rapid weather changing after top district officer expressed dissatisfaction over health department's performance as the later had failed to chalk out exclusive measures to contain larva breeding.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak, while presiding over a special meeting called over to review 'dengue situation' here Wednesday took exception over health department's role as 'it is neglecting dengue breeding in the veil of corona pandemic'. He said it couldn't hold proper surveillance of about 2800 hotspots of the larva being detected different parts of the district in the past.

Corona pandemic doesn't mean to overlook dengue or spreading other diseases across the municipality, DC said. He issued order that outdoor activities should be sped up to contain emerging dengue, polio viruses etc. He asked for completing surveillance of all said hotspots within three days.

Health department spokesman Dr Attaullah said during holding briefing in the meeting that lockdown had caused big restriction to initiate indoor dengue drive. He informed that over 183 dengue-suspected cases were brought to be registered in different hospitals from March 15 until now, with all of them confirmed negative in laboratory tests.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Polio March All From Top

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi keen to lear ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices to respo ..

1 minute ago

Akram Durrani's bail extended till May 12

1 minute ago

Hungary's COVID-19 Cases Up by 78 to 895, Deaths a ..

1 minute ago

The experts guiding the world through the coronavi ..

1 minute ago

Ulema urge for individual prayers during Shab-e- B ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.