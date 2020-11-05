Must be love: the Tokyo 'clinic' treating stuffed toys

At a Tokyo clinic, a woman in a white coat carefully records the particulars of the newest patient: a sheep-shaped stuffed toy

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :At a Tokyo clinic, a woman in a white coat carefully records the particulars of the newest patient: a sheep-shaped stuffed toy.

The Natsumi Clinic specializes in restoring much-loved teddies and other cuddly toys to their original glory, delighting deeply attached owners like Yui Kato, who brought in the sheep, Yuki-chan.

"I thought I had no choice but to throw her away as she's absolutely worn out, but then I heard there's a hospital that deals with this sort of thing," the 24-year-old told AFP.

"Maybe she won't be exactly how she once was, but I came here hoping to see her healthy again." The clinic offers treatments ranging from "eye surgery" and hair transplants to stitching up injuries, explained founder Natsumi Hakozaki.

She began treating stuffed toys four years ago in her hometown, northern Sendai city, after working at a clothes alteration shop where customers often asked if she could repair their treasured toys.

"Customers saw stuffed toys as family members, partners or best friends, not mere objects. After their stuffed toys were fixed, many of them hugged (the toys), or burst into tears," Hakozaki said.

The experience inspired her to open a shop offering specialized treatment, and every animal is prescribed its own course.

For Yuki-chan the sheep, Hakozaki first removed the stuffing then bathed her with a special soap, which she described as a "spa" treatment.

The clinic carefully documents each stage of the treatment, posting images online so owners can keep tabs.

Hakozaki is conscious of how attached people can become to their stuffed animals, and considers it key to treat the toys as if they were alive.