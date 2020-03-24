UrduPoint.com
Muzaffargarh Holds Complete Arrangements On Covid-19

Tue 24th March 2020

Muzaffargarh holds complete arrangements on Covid-19

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :CEO health Dr Fiaz Kareem Leghari said all out arrangements were made to combat Covid-19 pandemic after a net of isolation wards consisting of large number of beds were set up both at DHQ and THQ hospitals here.

In a statement issued Tuesday, he said an isolation ward consisting of 24 numbers of beds was set up at DHQ hospital, 25 beds at THQ hospital Kot Addu, 25 in THQ hospital Chok Sarwar Shaheed, 10 Jitoi and 20-ward isolation ward set up in Ali Pur currently.

He said all suspected patients were being treated at DHQ hospital here, adding that they would be shifted at Indus hospital after finding any of them as positive.

He informed that about 21 ventilators were present at DHQ hospital.

He said a corona emergency response center was set up at UC level, however, he advised health committees to keep vigilant over situation to be emerging at their respective territories. He appealed people to never lend an ear to rumors which spreading panic in society.

Meanwhile, a district management team's meeting was also held here, with CEO health in the chair. Dr Iqbal Makool, Dr Kazim Khan, DHO Dr Muhammad Ilyas and others senior doctors attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed situation emerging in backdrop of corona virus situation across the district.

