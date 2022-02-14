Myanmar reports 1,473 new daily COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Myanmar has confirmed 1,473 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 546,771 on Sunday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health

The ministry said that 20,850 lab samples were tested on Sunday and the daily positivity rate is 7.06 percent.

The total death toll in the country remained at 19,310 as no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, the release said.

Another 648 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 517,530.

According to the ministry's figures on Saturday, over 19.7 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases in March 2020.

