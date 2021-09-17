UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Reports 1,790 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:14 PM

YANGON, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 infections has increased to 440,741 in Myanmar after 1,790 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

The statement said that 85 more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 16,869 so far.

A total of 391,268 patients have recovered as of Thursday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year.

