Myanmar reports 1,790 new COVID-19 cases

YANGON, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 infections has increased to 440,741 in Myanmar after 1,790 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

The statement said that 85 more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 16,869 so far.

A total of 391,268 patients have recovered as of Thursday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year.