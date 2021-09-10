UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Reports 2,310 New COVID-19 Cases, 92 More Deaths

Myanmar reports 2,310 new COVID-19 cases, 92 more deaths

YANGON, Sept. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) --:Myanmar reported 2,310 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 425,414 on Friday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

The death toll has increased to 16,265 on Thursday after 92 more deaths were newly reported, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 373,219 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 3.88 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year.

