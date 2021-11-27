UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Reports 493 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 More Deaths

Myanmar reported 493 new COVID-19 cases with daily positivity rate of 2.10 percent in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health on Friday

The number of total COVID-19 infections has risen to 520,706 on Friday, the ministry said.

Nine new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 19,067.

According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate of COVID-19 has been recorded under 3 percent for nine consecutive days.

A total of 494,748 patients have been discharged from hospitals after full recovery as of Friday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.

