Myanmar Reports 79 New COVID-19 Infections, 2 More Deaths

Published January 03, 2022 | 04:14 PM

Myanmar reported 79 new COVID-19 infections and two more deaths in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Sunday

The country's daily positivity rate, or the percentage of people who test positive for the virus, was 1.14 percent, said the ministry in a release.

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 531,025, while the death toll has reached 19,274, the ministry said.

A total of 508,696 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 6.05 million samples have been tested for COVID-19.

Over 15.5 million people have been fully vaccinated and more than 5.24 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, the ministry's data showed.

