Myanmar reports 999 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

YANGON, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) --:Myanmar reported 999 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a 3.82-percent daily test positivity rate in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus infections in the Asian country has risen to 507,815, with the death toll recorded at 18,839 after 18 new deaths were reported on Monday.

A total of 479,422 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Another 4 million doses of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine purchased by Myanmar arrived at the Yangon International Airport on Sunday, according to a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar on Monday.